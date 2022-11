Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl earlier this year via surrogacy. They have named their little one Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and though she hasn't been introduced to the world yet, she happens to be the most-talked-about and adored star kid of recent times. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas keep giving glimpses of Malti Marie on their social media handles. And just a couple of hours ago, Priyanka yet again shared a picture of Malti on her gram. And it is the cutest ever picture on the internet. Also Read - Before Hansika Motwani, these celebs got married at royal wedding venues, check stunning pictures

Priyanka Chopra makes Malti's picture go viral

Popular actress Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle and shared a picture of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in her Instagram stories. And now, Priyanka's post and Malti has become the talk of the town. They both are trending in Entertainment News and how! Talking about Malti's picture, the little one is seen sleeping in the baby seat in the car, it seems. She has a woollen cap pulled down over her eyes, covering her from the sunlight streaming in. And we get a glimpse of her small lips. Maltie seems fast asleep.

Just like Priyanka, even we cannot stop looking at Malti Marie. She looks so peaceful and pretty, though her full face is not seen. We bet, after looking at Malti's picture, any mid-week blues you'd have, would just run away.

ICYMI, check out Malti Marie's picture shared by Priyanka Chopra here:

A couple of weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai to launch her hair care brand, Anomaly Hair. She came to Mumbai all alone leaving Malti Marie in the care of Nick Jonas and Mama Chopra. After completing her schedule in Mumbai, Priyanka went to Lucknow for UNICEF work. And thereafter, she jetted off back to her LA home.

As soon as Priyanka reached home, she spent time with Malti and Nick. The actress took to her social media handle and shared a picture on her feed yet again. It was a picture of herself playing with Malti while Nick looked at them both. All of them were lying down on the floor. "Home," Priyanka wrote in the caption.