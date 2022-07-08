A few months ago, and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her daughter on Instagram, but we are yet to see her proper face. Recently, Priyanka had a day out with her friend Tamanna Dutt and she took to Instagram to share a picture with daughter Malti Marie and Tamanna. The actress captioned the picture, “22 years and counting.. and now with our babies.. love you @tam2cul #bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt pens the sweetest birthday wish for soon-to-be daadi maa Neetu Kapoor; shares UNSEEN pic from Haldi ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Well, PeeCee’s fans are loving this picture. A fan commented, “This is the cutest.” One more fan wrote, “Malti's growing up so beautifully.” While we are getting these glimpses of Malti, let’s hope that soon Priyanka shares a picture of her daughter where we get to see her face properly. Also Read - BTS: Want to know how Jungkook smells? This is what Charlie Puth said

Reportedly, Malti was born prematurely and that’s why she was kept in NICU for 100 days. Priyanka had posted a note about it on Instagram on Mother’s Day this year that how those 100 days were difficult for them, and finally, their daughter was home. Also Read - Thor Love and Thunder box office collection day 1 early estimates: Chris Hemsworth starrer takes a very good start, a double digit opening on the cards

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

PeeCee has shared a few pictures of Malti on Instagram. Check out the photos here…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Talking about 's movies, the actress will be seen in It's All Coming Back to Me which is slated to release on 10th February 2022. She will also be seen in a movie alongside and has Amazon Prime Video’s web series Citadel lined up.

Priyanka was supposed to star in the Hindi film Jee Le Zaraa alongside and . But, reportedly as the makers were not getting bulk dates from the actresses, the movie has been put on the backburner. The movie was supposed to be directed by . Well, Priyanka’s fans are eagerly waiting to watch her in a Bollywood film.