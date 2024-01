Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a great New Year celebration and here latest photo dump on social media is proof of it. Though late, Priyanka Chopra finally gave a glimpse into her New Year celebrations with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The family rang in the New Year in Mexico and going by the pictures, videos shared, the Jonas' definitely had a blast. Among all, it is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' video of singing that has caught our attention. We bet, it is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's brother-in-law Joe Jonas finds love in former Miss Teen USA Stormi Bree amidst nasty split with Sophie Turner?

In the pictures shared, Priyanka Chopra can be seen posing with hubby Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra. The family had a great time chilling by the beach. Priyanka Chopra also shared a picture of her posing in a black swimsuit. Another picture had her posing with Nick Jonas. The diva looked stunning in a blue body hugging cut out dress. In one of the pictures, we see her posing with mom Madhu Chopra. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood celebrities who own sprawling luxurious abodes

The last upload is of a video in which Nick, Priyanka and Malti can be seen sailing. The little one is singing and Priyanka Chopra is unable to stop giggling. Nick Jonas is behind the wheels with Malti being on his lap. In the caption, Priyanka mentioned that she took some time to feed her soul as 2023 had her 'spent'. Her caption read, "Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year."

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' post below. Don't miss out swiping till the end to check Malti's singing video.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy with her Hollywood projects. She is going to be seen Head of State along with John Cena, Idris Elba and many more. Apart from that she also has Bollywood project Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, there's no latest update on the same.