Turkey and Syria have been affected by the deadliest earthquakes. Many lost their lives and many are still struggling to get out of rubbles. The rescue operation is on and heartbreaking visuals are making it to social media. Recently, Priyanka Chopra shares some heartbreaking visiuals and requested all to send help to people affected in Turkey and Syria. She penned a long note talking about mother nature's wrath sparing no one and even shared the details of the organisations that are working on ground to help the people affected.

In the pictures and videos shared, one can see the personnel rescuing a 3-month old baby. In another, one can see a man hunting for his family under the rubble. A part of 's post reads, "Rescue operations are relentless, which lead to some hopeful moments like these, where a 3 month old baby was pulled from the rubble. There are many who still remain trapped, waiting and hoping to be saved, their families praying for a miracle. It's heartbreaking." Many of her fans thanked her for showing support and being among a rare celebrity to talk about the incident.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post below:

In the past, many celebrities like , , and others had reacted to earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Many called the situation 'devastating'.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, she has always been in the forefront whenever there is any philanthropic work to do. She is also the Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF and is often seen meeting people who need help. Be it malnourished kids in Kenya or to batting for education, access to health and more for children in Uttar Pradesh - Priyanka Chopra has won hearts with her good work.