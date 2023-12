Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for the most adorable pair. Priyanka always leaves us in awe whenever she shares her family pictures. Priyanka and Nick's daughter, Malti Marie is the cutest. It is always a treat to watch the cute angel with her parents. Priyanka always takes her on vacations and spends quality time with her. PC is quite active on social media and keeps sharing pictures on Instagram giving a glimpse of her life to her fans. The actress has now shared pictures of her life lately. In these pictures, Priyanka gave a glimpse of her holiday dinner with her husband, Nick Jonas. Get all the latest Bollywood and entertainment news updates instantly as BollywoodLife in now on WhatsApp Also Read - World Saree Day 2023: Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar and more; a look at actresses who wore revealing sarees and got trolled brutally

Priyanka Chopra's happy moments

As they celebrate Christmas, Priyanka has shared all the happy pictures. She also shared pictures of her daughter, Malti Marie. Recently, Priyanka shared a series of pictures. In the first picture, we see her sitting on Nick Jonas' lap during their holiday dinner. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali drop interesting trivia as Bajirao Mastani turns 8

Priyanka is seen wearing a white pant suit in the picture while Nick is in a black outfit. The smile on Priyanka's face proves how happy she is to be spending time with her husband. In the next picture, we see Priyanka with the host of the dinner party. The party was hosted by Morgan Stewart McGraw. Also Read - Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra and more actresses slay the bralette trend

Trending Now

Priyanka shares cute pictures of Malti Marie

Priyanka also shared a picture of the menu. It had caviar and potato chips, tuna tartare, salad, steak and much more. She also gave a glimpse of the dinner table. Post that Priyanka shared the cutest picture of her daughter. Malti is seen sitting in a swanky BMW toy car which also has her name written on it. She is also seen sitting on a swing. Priyanka also holds her baby in her hand. Malti is also cutely seen sitting on a swing.

Sharing these pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Lately."

Take a look at Priyanka's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Watch this video of Priyanka Chopra and more stars here:

Well, are in love with these cute pictures. Priyanka Chopra is true star even on social media.