Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie and Nick Jonas make for one adorable family. Priyanka and Nick love sharing Malti Marie's pictures and her adorable moments on Instagram. And the actress shared an image of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas from the time they recently spent together. It is one of the cutest pictures of Malti on the internet. Along with the picture, the Citadel actress has penned a heartfelt note about the precious moment of her life.

BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which gets you the latest entertainment news updates. So follow us now. Also Read - When Priyanka Chopra slammed reports about Shahid Kapoor opening the door of her apartment during IT raid 'Yeh bohot cheap baat hai...'

Priyanka Chopra shares an adorable picture of Malti Marie and pens a heartfelt note

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress heaped praise on Malti Marie and narrated an incident from the playpen at a birthday party. Malti is seen lying on her back and has the most heartwarming smile. She is in a ball pit full of black and white balls. The little one is wearing a green cashmere outfit and white pants. Priyanka shares that Malti Marie keeps surprising her every day. She calls her fearless, spontaneous, grateful and courageous. Also Read - When Priyanka Chopra declared she would NEVER ask her ex boyfriend for a favour due to THIS reason

Revealing the story behind the picture, Priyanka Chopra writes that Malti Marie climbed all the slides by herself and slid down on her Tummy and landed in the ball pit. Malti broke into fits of laughter. The doting mother will remember this picture and will look at it whenever she feels blue. She expresses her wish to stop time. The picture is truly of unbridled joy and Malti Marie will make your heart gush over how cute she is. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Mannara Chopra reveals her plans to meet sisters Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra; says 'You will see us together'

Trending Now

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Malti Marie looks like a carbon copy of Nick Jonas. She is the apple of everyone's eye. Just last month, Malti Marie completed 2 years. They took her to a Temple and hosted a muppet-themed birthday bash for her. Priyanka had shared snaps from the birthday and called her little one a miracle.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy. She was born premature and was kept in NICU for about 100 days. Priyanka Chopra opened up on the difficult time they had during those days. They were worried if Malti Marie would make it. When born, MM was smaller than Priyanka’s hand.