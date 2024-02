Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas make for the most adorable family in the entertainment industry. Priyanka and Nick keep sharing pictures of their daughter and showering love on her. And over the last couple of days, Priyanka has been sharing lots of updates about MM (that's her nickname, which has become very popular). Priyanka yet again shared some pics of Malti Marie. But these ones have sent the netizens into a collective meltdown.

Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie's picture after her birth

Priyanka Chopra has done it yet again. She has grabbed headlines with her latest post about daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress has shared a before and after picture of Malti Marie. The first picture is her current one. Priyanka and Malti are seen enjoying their time together. It seems like a movie night for the mother-daughter duo. Priyanka has hugged Malti while she is looking ahead. The selfie is taken from a higher angle which is why we cannot see MM's face. Also Read - Crew: Priyanka Chopra has the most honest reaction to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's teaser

The second picture has everyone melting. It seems like a picture after Malti Marie's birth. The picture features Priyanka hugging MM. We can only see Malti's hand and a bit of her head. Malti's tiny hand is on Priyanka's chin. The picture will tug at your heartstrings. Priyanka talked about how time flies in her post and talked about beginning her week on the right note. Also Read - After Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra bonds with Joe Jonas' new GF Stormi Bree; ladies enjoy a hike with their little ones

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post here:

Netizens have a meltdown over Malti Marie's picture

A lot of fans on social media are having a meltdown over Malti Marie and Priyanka's picture. They have dropped comments on the post sharing hearts, gushing over MM's little hand. Nick Jonas, Dia Mirza, Niki Walia and more people have responded to Priyanka's post. Check out their comments here:

Watch this video of Priyanka Chopra here:

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently took MM on a hike. It was Malti's first-ever hike and we got to hear the toddler speaking as well in the Instagram posts shared by Priyanka. BTW, did you know, Malti Marie has an Instagram account? But that's private right now. Priyanka has tagged her in some of her posts. On the work front, Priyanka has Jee Le Zaraa.