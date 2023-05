Priyanka Chopra is everywhere right now. She has been dishing out various interviews and giving statements which have been going viral online. The actress has been promoting two of the recent releases which are Citadel, a web series with Richard Madden and Love Again, a romance film with Sam Heughan. Priyanka recently took the lie detector test for Vanity Fair. And during the same, she was asked if she has watched RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Well, the actress revealed she hasn't and since she has been facing the music for her revelation. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding details: Here's when and where the couple will get married [Exclusive]

Priyanka Chopra confesses to not watching RRR

During a segment of a polygraph test with the Vanity Fair magazine, Priyanka Chopra was shown the picture of Ram Charan. She starred opposite Ram in his Hindi film debut . Priyanka agreed she did. The interviewer asked her if she has watched RRR. Priyanka admits to not having watched the movie, flashing her embarrassed smile. When asked why not, Priyanka says that she didn't get time and she doesn't watch a lot of movies. Priyanka confessed to watching a lot of TV shows. The actress then steered the conversation to ask questions to the test takers about Dubai Bling and Tar.

Watch the video of Priyanka Chopra confessing to not watching RRR here:

Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for not watching RRR

Priyanka Chopra confessing to not watching RRR has grabbed headlines in entertainment news. Fans are surprised at that. The video was shared on Reddit by a user and comments flooded recalling Priyanka hosting the special screening for RRR in the West. Priyanka is facing the music for her comments. Check out the comments here:

Priyanka Chopra on Ram Charan being called of India

At the same time, Priyanka was told that Ram Charan is called Brad Pitt of India and asked if she agrees with the statement. Pat came the reply that she does definitely agree. She adds praising Ram that he has immense Charisma. Priyanka confesses that she doesn't know Brad Pitt as she knows Ram and doesn't know if Brad is nice. However, she adds that Ram's nice. She was also asked who is more handsome between them both, Priyanka counters by saying that she grew up having a crush on Brad Pitt so it would be unfair on Ram. The test taker then threw a googly asking who is more handsome between Jr NTR and Ram Charan to which PC answered saying that they both are loved and that she still needs to go back to India quite often.