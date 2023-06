Priyanka Chopra is head over heels in love with Nick Jonas because the man has turned her life into a beautiful fairy tale, and now in this love story they have their beautiful daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who is the heart of the Jonas family. On Father’s Day, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared the most amazing post for Nick Jonas, cheering him on for being the best father to Malti.

The actress shared pictures of Nick Jonas with Malti, and that speaks a lot about the beautiful bond the father and daughter share. "He is your biggest champion." He'll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he's hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada, dad, papa, or whatever you call them. I love you, Nick Jonas. Thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky. I love you, @papakjonas. You were so special today and every day. Happy Father's Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you, papa!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who is a daddy girl, first remembered her father and asked all her fans and followers to just give a hug to their father, as it's the most special feeling. Nick Jonas was all hearts for this post; we love this man for sure. What should one do to get Nick Jonas in life? Priyanka Chopra, please reveal the secret. Priyanka Chopra often shares a glimpse of her little one Malti, and recently the entire family had gone on a holiday. Her vacation pictures went viral on social media, and the fans were in awe of how endearing father Nick is, having Malti in his arms all the time and equally pampering his beloved wife Priyanka Chopra. It looks like men like Nick have stopped getting made, and indeed Priyanka is the luckiest one, as she mentioned. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra pens an emotional note on mother's 70th birthday; shares unseen pics of daughter Malti chilling with Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's love story is every bit a fairy tale; despite Nick being younger to her, the actress claims that he is an extremely mature man inside and jokingly calls him an old man. He proposed to her directly for marriage and opened up about having a family with her; who does that in today's time? Nick, can you stop raising the bar so high? Today's men are even unable to do the basics. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu reacts to Priyanka Chopra's claims about Bollywood gangs; says, 'It’s been there since forever'