is living her life to the fullest. The actress who is married to Nick Jonas has now comfortably made a space for herself in the West. She has also embraced motherhood. In the month of January, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby daughter through surrogacy. Reportedly, she has named the baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Amidst her motherhood duties and work, it seems Priyanka Chopra got some free time to chill and unwind.

In the latest post that she has made on social media, we see her chilling in the pool in her LA home. She has shared a series of videos that show her enjoying her pool time while listening to Bollywood songs. She is listening to songs like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi, Baahon Mein Chale Aao remix, Neele Neele Ambar Par, Bin Tere Sanam remix and Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein remix. In the end, she shared a selfie in which she is showing off her hot body whilst she is dressed in a black bikini swimming suit.

Priyanka Chopra shared it with the caption, "When u get a few unexpected hours of self care Sound ON!! Can u recognise the songs I'm listening to? Share in comments. #90smusic #desigirl #sunshine #poolday."

Priyanka Chopra's fans are tripping over her playlist. Many are commenting about how beautiful she looks all the time.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Hollywood rom com It's All Coming Back to Me. She also has a Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel and a Hindi film Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars and in her kitty.