Why? I mean aren't we living in the 21st century? Why a woman still is called on her father or husband's name. Why cant she have her own identity. Is it that tough to remember her by her very own name? has immensely worked hard to have her own identity and however, still she is addressed as Nick Jonas' wife. well if this happens to her then clearly it's a long way to go.

Priyanka slammed the report who called her Nick's wife. Taking to her Instagram, She shared the screenshot of that report, " The wife of Nick Jonas shared..." It quoted her speaking on Good Morning America about her The Matrix Resurrections co-star ." Highlighting this entire sentence she wrote, "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'."

Highly upset with this incident she even questioned," "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?" The desi girl even tagged her husband, singer Nick Jonas in her post.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen playing the role of adult role of Sati in The Matrix Resurrections and she ha started the promotions of the same in full swing.

Ina n interview with People Magazine, Priyanka Chopra revealed how she landed get a role in this film, " "So when I got the call from my agent, I remember I was in India filming something, and they were like, 'Oh, [director] Lana [Wachowski] wants to meet you tomorrow in San Francisco. I drove to the airport. I was like, 'Sure!' Whatever it takes to get the opportunity to work with all of you lot, it's just such a privilege and an honour,"

Priyanka will also been seen in a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa along with and .