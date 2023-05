Right now, all eyes and ears are on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement. It is reportedly happening today and even their houses in Delhi have been decked up. Parineeti and Raghav are going to exchange rings in Delhi in the presence of their family members and close friends. And it seems, Priyanka Chopra is also attending the big day of her sister's life. Yes, you read that right. Parineeti and Priyanka have always been close and it seems only obvious that Priyanka attends her sister's new beginnings. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement guest list: Priyanka Chopra to Karan Johar and more to attend?

Priyanka Chopra snapped at the London airport

Ahead of Parineeti Chopra and AAP ML Raghav Chadha's engagement, Priyanka Chopra was at the London airport. A selfie clicked by a fan is going viral. Priyanka seems sans make-up, yet beautiful. The actress is all smiles for the selfie with her fan. She is seen in an oversized brown outfit. She is also wearing a cap. It is not known whether Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra or Malti Marie were snapped at the airport as well. And, if reports are anything to go by, the actress is likely to fly without Nick. Check out Priyanka Chopra's picture from London airport here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi ? (@jerryxmimi)

Fans believe she is coming for Parineeti's engagement

There are comments on the picture shared by Priyanka's fan club stating that the Citadel and Love Again actress might be coming down to Delhi to attend her dear sister's engagement. Some seem confused about whether she is really flying to India. Priyanka is expected to land in Delhi today, if reports are anything to go by.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement

Meanwhile, as per an entertainment news portal, Madhu Chopra has given all her blessings to Parineeti and Raghav ahead of their big day. Parineeti will reportedly wear a Manish Malhotra couture. She briefed the designer to make it elegant yet classy nothing too elaborate. On the other hand, Raghav Chadha is reportedly going to wear an achkan. Talking about Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra’s bond, the actresses have been very close to each other. When Priyanka Chopra got married, Parineeti Chopra had a gala time with Nick Jonas and his family. Her pictures from Sangeet and more had gone viral back then. Talking about Parineeti’s engagement the actress has opted for a very private ceremony.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly studied together in the UK. They have been great friends and stayed in touch even when they passed out of the university. The two of them have been dating for a while now, as per reports. Parineeti and Raghav have been spotted out and about together in various public spaces.