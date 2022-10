Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is nailing it in Hollywood. She has some big Hollywood films in her kitty. The global star is able to manage her career in Bollywood and Hollywood. And on top of that, she is a successful entrepreneur too. Priyanka Chopra definitely is a multi-tasker and one of her most successful projects is her restaurant in New York. The restaurant named Sona serving delicious India food with western touch is a very popular joint. In a recent video, Priyanka Chopra has taken fans inside the kitchen of Sona. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actress' real bond with their mother-in-laws revealed

shared a video on her Instagram showing the insides of the kitchen of Sona. She teamed up with the chefs to make some delicious food. She first relished on Burrata Butter Chicken Pizza. The actress then helped the chef to make Avocado Bhel and revealed that her favourite part of it is chat masala. Later, she gave a glimpse of Amritsary Fried Fish and everything looked simply delicious. She appreciated the fans for dishing out new and unique dishes.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

It was not very long ago that Priyanka Chopra had hosted a big bash at her restaurant Sona. She had a gala time with , American fashion designer Prabal Gurung, Joe Joans, and others. Of course, hubby Nick Jonas with her.

It was in March 2021 that Priyanka Chopra inaugurated her high-end restaurant. It has become a very popular joint not only among the New Yorkers but even Bollywood stars. Many Bollywood stars have paid a visit to Sona and hogged on some yummy food.

Priyanka Chopra's next project

Priyanka Chopra's next Bollywood project is Zee Le Zara. She will be seen with and .