After making a stunning appearance at Met Gala, you would have thought Priyanka Chopra will now attend the Cannes Film Festival. But no. The actress is in Venice, attending a Bvlgari event. And boy, what an appearance this one is! Priyanka Chopra looks ethereal in a rose-red two-piece ensemble. Priyanka Chopra is not attending the Cannes film festival. Instead, the gorgeous Citadel actress was snapped at a Bvlgari event in Venice which alongside Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Blackpink's Lisa and more. actress has always been one helluva fashionista and the Desi Girl did not let her fans down yet again. She is seen hanging out with big personalities such as Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Blackpink's Lisa and more.

Priyanka Chopra attends Bvlgari event in rose red ensemble

The Love Again actress wore an off-shoulder top and a skirt, all figure-hugging with a floral motif just below her belly button, cinching the waistline to accentuate the figure. The actress wore a multi-coloured neckpiece by Bvlgari with studded earrings and a rose-red ring. The actress' outfit has a velvet texture and s short trail. Priyanka Painted her lips rose red as well and left her hair loose on her shoulders. Priyanka looks every bit mesmerizing in the outfit.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's pics from the Bvlgari event here:

Priyanka Chopra hangs out with Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and more

Priyanka Chopra was seen sharing the limelight with big Hollywood and K-pop personalities such as Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Blackpink's Lisa. Zendaya and Lisa wore red ensembles while Anne opted for a shimmery gold gown. Priyanka was seen chatting with Anne and Zendaya at different points. The ladies looked absolutely gorgeous. They even posed for pics with the CEO of Bvlgari, JC Babin. Priyanka sat down with Zendaya and Lisa and also pose for pictures for the Photo-ops. the videos and pics have grabbed headlines in Entertainment News.

Watch the videos of Priyanka Chopra with Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Blackpink's Lisa here:

Priyanka Chopra's association with Bvlgari

The actress was signed in as an ambassador in 2021. Jean-Christophe Babin had expressed his happiness in welcoming Priyanka to the Bvlgari family. The entrepreneur had heaped praises onto Priyanka for her humanitarian work and claimed her to be an inspiration to millions. This association has been creating an impact on various social causes. Priyanka has been doing her bit as well.