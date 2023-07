Priyanka Chopra is the new member to join the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, one of the biggest unions for Hollywood celebrities. The actress dropped a post on Instagram, supporting the cause, despite the strike affecting her Hollywood film Heads Of State. The strike started gaining momentum on July 13. The first day of picketing kickstarted on July 14, at midnight. Such an elaborate strike occurred for the first time in 63 years. After failing to achieve a new labor agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) declared a strike.

Priyanka Chopra supports SAG-AFTRA strike

On July 14, Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram, standing in solidarity with her Hollywood contemporaries. “I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow,” she captioned her post. The textual layout read, “SAG-AFTRA Strong.” Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, barely any film and television projects starring live performers will be produced until both parties arrive at an agreement. Additionally, actors will not be permitted to participate in any promotional outings such as red-carpet premieres or junkets.

Priyanka Chopra and SAG

Priyanka Chopra, a popular face in Hollywood, and also a SAG member might face difficulties in continuing her Hollywood projects amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike. After Citadel, PeeCee was roped in for director Ilya Naishuller’s action comedy Heads of State. According to reports, the shoot for the same had to be paused owing to the strike. An Instagram fan page claimed that Priyanka will be barred from starring in a movie or a television project until the SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP come to a mutual settlement and the actors stop the strike. It is predicted that the strike will continue till early September.

SAG demands

The Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild are demanding eased remuneration better working conditions, and protection from job-stealing artificial intelligence (AI). SAG has additionally requested compensation for actors who submit their own audition tapes. SAG claims on a webpage made just for the strike that it seeks "a modern contract that addresses modern issues."

Priyanka Chopra upcoming films

Apart from Heads of State, Priyanka Chopra is also geared up for the release of James C Strouse’s romantic comedy Love Again. She was earlier roped in for Farhan Akhatar’s Bollywood flick Jee Lae Zaara, based on a girls' road trip. But reportedly, she has walked out of the project, owing to work obligations.