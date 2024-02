Priyanka Chopra has been sharing pictures and videos and stories from her and Nick Jonas's daughter, Malti Marie's life and sharing it with everyone. The doting mother is enamoured to see her child growing up, learning new things, interacting with nature, people, etc. And just a couple of hours ago, Priyanka Chopra shared a carousel post on her Instagram handle. It is from Malti Marie's first ever hike. Malti Marie can also be seen talking and her adorable voice will melt your hearts.

Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie following their footsteps towards showbiz? Adorable video grabs attention

Priyanka Chopra takes Malti Marie on a hike

Priyanka Chopra penned down what all Malti Marie did on her first hike. The experience of Malti Marie will tug at your heartstrings. PeeCee shared pics and videos in the post The first one is a picture of Malti Marie standing near the fenced bridge, exploring the woods. The second one is the video of the same. Maltie has started to touch and explore everything, Priyanka reveals. The third one is a picture of Malti Marie's shoes which have mud all over them. The fourth one is also a picture in which MM is touching the mud. The fifth one is a picture of MM drinking fruit juice. We also see some videos wherein Malti is seen talking to Priyanka. In one of the videos, it seems MM is asking Priyanka to hold her hand. In the second last slide, we see Priyanka asking Malti Marie where they are going and pat comes a response, "hike". In the last video, she is heard saying 'hiking' and talking to herself a little. It is the most adorable video.

Watch the post shared by Priyanka here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

During her first hike, Malti Marie jumped in puddles to her knees. Priyanka gushed about watching her and experiencing it all in real-time. She says it is all magic dust that she sprinkles in her everyday life.

Watch this video of Priyanka Chopra here:

Priyanka Chopra shares updates about Malti Marie and her life

Priyanka has been sharing a lot of stuff about MM. From her adventures in the ball pit to her exploring selfies in pictures and video format and all. The updates are all heartwarming. On the work front, Priyanka has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.