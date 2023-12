Actress Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her life to the fullest with her darling daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The two are having mother-daughter moments that will melt your hearts. The actress who embraced motherhood since Malti's arrival in 2022 is often seen sharing glimpses of her little muhckin on her social media. The two recently indulged in some adventure. It seems as if the two have already kick-started Christmas festivities. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra's actress cousin Meera talks about lack of bonding; says 'Jab koi bada hojata hai...'

Priyanka shared a cute picture of daughter Malti who was seen riding a pony. Proud mommy took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and shared an adorable snap. In the picture, Malti's picture was clicked from the back and was seen sitting comfortably on top of the pony and donning the riding gear - boots and a helmet. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra shares INSIDE pictures from her holiday dinner with Nick Jonas; Malti Marie gets a swanky new car

Take a look at Malti Marie's pictures

Also Read - World Saree Day 2023: Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar and more; a look at actresses who wore revealing sarees and got trolled brutally

Trending Now

While, mommy Priyanka looked beautiful in a casual chic outfit. She donned a white T-shirt which she paired with black leggings and an oversized coat. She completed her look with sunglasses and a cap. In the picture, PeeCee's radiant smile speaks volume of how proud she is of her daughter.

Joining Priyanka and her daughter Malti was an experienced horse rider who was seen helping the little one while she was enjoying her pony ride. On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Citadel along with Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville and more.