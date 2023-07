Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular actresses we have in the country. Priyanka recently grabbed headlines for allegedly walking out of Jee Le Zaraa also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. While the movie's fate is speculated across social media with fans lamented at the delay and various updates, Priyanka Chopra has yet again made headlines for an old video. A video of the Citadel star is going viral again on Reddit and in it she is seen describing Bollywood movies. Also Read - Before Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma, divorce rumours of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and more celebrity couples left gossip mills bustling

Entertainment News has updates from across the globe and new and old. Often times old videos of celebrities go viral and that's the case with Priyanka Chopra too. The actress' video from the 2016's Emmy Awards is going viral right now. In it, Priyanka is seen talking the Hindi movies. The actress tells an interviewer that in Hindi movies, everything is about the hips and the bo*bs. It was a question about dancing in Hindi movies and that's how PC described it. She proceeds to dance about on the red carpet.

Netizens react to Priyanka Chopra's viral video

Netizens have a mixed reaction to Priyanka Chopra's video stating that dance in Hindi films are everything about hips and bo*bs. While some section of netizens have called out the actress for her representation of Hindi songs and slammed her for pulling down the industry, there are some who have agreed with Priyanka's opinion too. A lot of people have said that Priyanka is not wrong while talking about dancing in Indian films and have called out the unnecessary hate.

Meanwhile, the actress recently made headlines for allegedly walking out of Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa. It is said to be a female-oriented travel movie and fans have been looking forward to this one for ages. But a couple of weeks ago, it was shared that Farhan has put the film on the backburner. Later, it was said that Priyanka has backed out of the project. Recently, reports surfaced about Katrina walking about too. Netizens were furious with the same. She was last seen in Love Again and Citadel, both Hollywood projects.