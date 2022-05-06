is right now in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She had been abroad throughout the lockdown period shuttling between the US and the UK where she shot for Citadel. Now, she is spending quality time with her daughter, and enjoying the summers taking dips in her private pool. But it looks like she will be back in India soon for the shoot of her movie, Jee Lee Zara. It also stars and . During the pandemic, she shot in Berlin for Matrix Resurrections, and was in the UK for Text For You and Citadel. She was back in the US in 2021, and later welcomed her baby girl. Also Read - Amber Heard-Johnny Depp case: From cavity search to shoving alcohol bottle – Spine chilling claims made by Aquaman actress

The shoot of 's film will start in September. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif along with Priyanka Chopra. It seems her baby girl will accompany her. Jee Lee Zara is about three women who plan a reunion with a road trip across India. As soon as her baby was born, media speculated that she will opt out of Farhan Akhtar's film. But she denied saying that she is very much a part of the movie. Also Read - BTS: Jimin saying 'Namjoon's very existence is enough' in recent Weverse Weekend Interview leaves BTS ARMY emotional – view tweets

In January, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced the arrival of their baby girl via surrogacy. Their joint statement read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." Also Read - Lock Upp: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra fans on cloud 9 to see them together; 'BADASS TEJRAN IN LOCKUP' trends with full power [VIEW TWEETS]

It was TMZ that reported that the name of the baby is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Malti is a Sanskrit name that means a fragrant flower. Her mom, Madhu Chopra said that she has not met Priyanka or her grandchild so far.