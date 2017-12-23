Priyanka Chopra to be honoured with a doctorate degree in her hometown Bareilly

Priyanka Chopra will be honoured with a doctorate degree by the Bareilly International University. The international icon will be felicitated with the degree tomorrow by the University chancellor Keshav Kumar Agrawal in a ceremony to be attended by Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal. Also Read - BAFTA 2021: Nomadland, The Father, Soul, Promising Young Woman win big, but Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor's tributes steal the show

The chancellor will also present Priyanka a memento as she revisits her hometown after almost 5 years. The 35-year-old actor's mother, Madhu Chopra said, "It gives me immense joy and satisfaction, that Priyanka's work for various social causes is being appreciated and felicitated. "She justifiably deserves it. May god bless her and give her the strength to do good for those who are less fortunate," she added.

Priyanka will receive her doctorate degree on the 24th December and will also speak of her achievements and career landmarks,

Also, Priyanka Chopra, being a Unicef goodwill ambassador ,will deliver an inspirational talk on 'Breaking the Glass Ceiling, Chasing a Dream' as part of The Penguin Annual Lecture 2017 here on December 26. "Priyanka Chopra is an icon for today's young Indians who identify with her drive, passion, intelligence and charisma. She has been a social media trendsetter and has a massive fan base across the globe." read a statement. Wow. Priyanka has her roster full with inspiring people this week.

Priyanka Chopra has already left from Mumbai for Delhi, taking an early morning flight. Check out the pics below:

On work front, Priyanka is shooting for the third season of her series, Quantico. She has also made her Hollywood debut, earlier this year, with Baywatch, starring alongside biggies like Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson. The actress has shot for two more films which are scheduled to release soon. One of those films is A Kid Like Jake with Jim Parsons, Claire Danes, Octavia Spencer and the other one is Isn’t it Romantic with Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, Liam Hemsworth.

(with inputs from PTI)