Priyanka Chopra to be replaced in Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zara after embracing motherhood?

and Nick Jonas announced that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy on Friday. The two lovebirds had kept the whole thing a secret and hence, it was a huge surprise for all their fans. Priyanka and Nick's fans are happy that the two have welcomed a daughter and embraced parenthood. Now, the buzz is that the makers of , starrer Jee Le Zaraa may replace Priyanka Chopra as she would want to focus on motherhood. A report in Bollywood Hungama stated that producers of Jee Le Zaraa, and are exploring the idea of replacing PeeCee in the film.

A couple of days ago when Priyanka Chopra was featured on the front page of Vanity Fair the actress had opened up on embracing parenthood. Priyanka had said that having kids were a big part of their future plans. "They're a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens," The Sky Is Pink actress said. Furthermore, when it was pointed out to her that whether she'd take things slow after embracing parenthood, the Mary Kom actress had said that she and Nick Jonas were okay with the idea. "I'm okay with that. We're both okay with that." So, will PeeCee herself opt out of the project to focus on motherhood? Well, it's all conjecture right now. But it goes without saying that fans do miss Priyanka Chopra in Hindi films.

Cut to Jee Le Zaraa, the film was announced in August 2021. Priyanka had shared an anecdote on how an idea turned into a reality. In her post, Priyanka had shared that she had been wanting to do a Hindi movie after The Sky Is Pink, however, she wanted to do something she had never done before and hence, the idea of an all-female cast film helmed by a female director was born. She got in touch with the and Tiger 3 actresses and they pitched the idea to Farhan, Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. Interestingly, Farhan and were working on an all-female road trip film and things fell in place.

Coming back to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby, it is said that they have welcomed a baby girl.