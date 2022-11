It was just yesterday that Priyanka Chopra updated all about her travel plans. She embarked on her journey to India and shared her boarding pass on social media. She is excited and so are her fans. After three long years, Priyanka Chopra is finally coming home and if the reports are anything to go by, this trip is all about business for her. Reports state that she is here to launch her shampoo line. Now, further reports claim that she will be discussing a few movies too.

Entertainment News: has business on mind

If a report in Pinkvilla is anything to go by, Priyanka Chopra is planning to discuss new movies with filmmakers like Vishal Bharadwaj and . Priyanka and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been planning to collaborate for a long time now, says a report. A few ideas have already been chalked out and shared with the actress, says the report further. However, there is no confirmation as yet.

Priyanka Chopra has delivered some of her best performances under the direction of Vishal Bharadwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. With SLB, she collaborated for and essayed the role of Kashibai. She was adored for the same. With Vishal Bharadwaj, she collaborated for Saat Khoon Maaf and . Both films received wide critical and commercial acclaim.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Well, she has reached India and she has come without her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress was clicked at the airport making a solo exit. She looked ravishing in a blue outfit.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra also has Jee Le Zara in her kitty. She will be sharing the screen space with and on this one. It is directed by . More details of the film are yet to be revealed.