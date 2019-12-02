Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Third Wedding Anniversary: When the actress said, 'Thank you for finding me'

It is global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer-actor Nick Jonas' third anniversary today, December 1. The couple got hitched at Umaid Bhavan, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in 2018, in an extravagant ceremony that was much-talked about for days on end. The couple have been recently in news when rumours of their breakup emerged. It all started when Priyanka changed her name on her bio on social media and removed the surname Jonas from there. However, the couple have quashed the rumours and how. Today, as the couple celebrate three years of togetherness, here's a look back at how Priyanka had posted a heartwarming post on Instagram on their first wedding anniversary and expressed what she feels for Nick. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Nick Jonas debunks divorce rumours with Priyanka Chopra; Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga and more

While sharing some unseen pictures from her not-less-than-a-royal wedding, Priyanka also wrote a heartfelt note, which made our heart skip a beat. Her post read: "My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas ❤️? And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed."

In turn, Nick Jonas had also shared a really adorable post. The international pop icon shared a picture and wrote: "One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary."

Interestingly, Priyanka and Nick not only are husband and wife but share a great friendship. They have been each other's rock and recently, PeeCee won hearts when she roasted Nick and his family for the Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast. The actress won hearts with her unabashed roast of her husband and it only proved the kind of bond she shares with Nick and his family. The couple is just adorable together. On their third wedding anniversary today, we wish Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas a very happy married life.