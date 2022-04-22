and Nick Jonas turned parents in January this year. The couple welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy and they have named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Well, due to the pandemic, PeeCee has been not able to travel to India in the past two years, but recently, in an interview, she revealed that she is dying to come to India, and this makes us wonder whether the actress will soon plan a trip here with her daughter Malti Marie. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor promises to give a WHOPPING amount to his wife Alia Bhatt's bridesmaids; netizens say, 'Jiju ho toh aisa'

While talking to Travel+ Leisure, Priyanka said, "My brain has been taking vacations every night, but I am dying to go back to India. Every state in India has its own written and spoken language, which means different alphabets, clothing, attire, foods, and holidays. So it's like going to a new country every time you cross the border in India. Every time I go back home, I make sure I take time to do a bit of a holiday and travel."

PeeCee will be celebrating her 40th birthday this year in July, and while talking about the year 2022, the actress said, "This has been a really life-changing year for me. It's the next decade of my life. I don't know what we're going to do yet, because my husband and I plan each other's birthday, but I know what state of mind I want to be in."

"I'm very excited about the future. I am curious about where my career will take me, my life will take me. I'm at a place where I feel like I'm at the precipice of change and I'm ready to accept it and receive it. Also, I hope I have sand between my toes while I turn 40,” she added.

On the work front, PeeCee will be seen in movies like It’s All Coming Back to Me and Jee Le Zaraa. The former is slated to release on 10th February 2023, and the latter will reportedly start rolling by the end of this year. She also has Amazon Prime Video’s series Citadel lined up.