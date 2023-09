Priyanka Chopra skipping sister Parineeti Chopra’s wedding is bringing the actress a lot of criticism. The reason behind Priyanka not attending the wedding is yet to be revealed, while it is speculated that PeeCee has some work commitments that led her to skip. But netizens aren’t convinced and are strongly trolling Priyanka for not giving importance to her sister’s wedding. Just a day ago of the wedding, Priyanka Chopra shared a vacation video of her along with her daughter Malti Marie, where she was seen enjoying the farm with the pet animals. On the same post, the trolls are attacking Priyanka Chopra for making this decision to not attend her sister’s wedding and rather enjoy a holiday. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra hails women reservation bill amid reports of missing Parineeti's wedding, calls it a ‘historic milestone’

One user commented, "Agar real sister ki shadi hoti kya fir bhi na jati. Tumhe pari ki shadi me jana chahiye tha". Another user said, " Go to her wedding right nowwwwwww". Priyanka even hinted at not attending Parineeti's wedding by dropping a congratulatory wish to her on her Instagram stories. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: To-be bride and groom's first pictures from Sangeet OUT

Priyanka Chopra has left many curious after making a miss and not attending Parineeti Chopra’s wedding, whereas Pari was constantly with her, took a long holiday, and attended every single thing at Priyanka's wedding, and the netizens are lauding Pari for being the better sister compared to PeeCee. Well, even Priyanka would be ready for these unnecessary judgements, and we wonder if she will ever speak about the reason for not attending her sister’s wedding. Also Read - Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra wedding: Sehrabandi, Baraat, Shaadi time and details out

Meanwhile, talking about Raghav Chadha and Parineeti, they are both now man and wife. The wedding was done around 4 p.m. in the evening, and the newlyweds are gearing up for the grand reception that will take place at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. Raghav and Parineet’s wedding turned into a grand affair as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal too marked his presence. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Parineeti and Raghav as the newly married couple.