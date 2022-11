Priyanka Chopra is in India for the last couple of days. The actress is on a jam-packed schedule in the country for her various initiatives. Priyanka Chopra Jonas launched her haircare brand in Mumbai, Anomaly, a couple of days ago. And just a couple of hours ago, the actress wrapped it up in Mumbai. It was emotional for her and her fans to see her back in Mumbai after so long. Priyanka had expressed her happiness in coming to Mumbai by sharing a story of her boarding pass. And she's done with her Mumbai schedule already. The actress penned a heartfelt note as she left Mumbai. Don't worry, she's still in India.

Priyanka Chopra leaves Mumbai; pens heartfelt note

Throughout her Mumbai visit, Priyanka Chopra has nothing but busy with her work. PC was trending in Entertainment News and how! She was moving out and about the city, promoting and attending various events. She met with a lot of people. She stopped by Marine Line, saw the familiar lanes of Babulnath, and Churchgate and turned emotional but was happy. She shared a montage of what her days in Mumbai were like. She wrote, "Ghar ki baat hi alag hai! There’s really is nothing like coming home." She thanked everyone for all the love and also thanked her team for helping her out with the schedule. Check out Priyanka's IG post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra heads to Uttar Pradesh

Priyanka Chopra has been a brand ambassador and a member of UNICEF. She has been taking various initiatives to understand the needs and necessities of various underprivileged cities, places and countries. And for the same, the actress is now heading to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The actress shared a powerful message on the same in her Instagram handle. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra got a hearty welcome back in Mumbai. Her fans were super happy to see her back in the bustling city. Fans were expecting the actress to make a Bollywood film announcement.