Priyanka Chopra Jona is currently busy promoting her upcoming spy thriller series Citadel. The global icon recalled the time when a character remained with her. Speaking to a news portal she opened up getting into a character and snapping out of it. Talking about it she shared a funny anecdote when she was scolded for behaving like one of her characters. In order to perform well, the actress deep-dived into the character of Sonia from that it lived with her even after the movie. PC reveals that she had started behaving like Sonia in real life and how embarrassing it went for her.

Priyanka Chopra reveals behaving like Sonia

Priyanka has been impressing the audience since 2004 with her debut movie. In the same year, she garnered critical acclaim for her breakout role in her third Bollywood film . The romantic thriller showed Priyanka in a powerful character that left everyone impressed. In fact, the role was so strong that it lived with her even after the film that she started behaving like her character Sonia from Aitraaz. Alongside PC the Abbas-Mustan directorial featured and in the lead roles.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she gets into the character as she is a methodical actor. The actress recalled she used to walk slowly, talk deliberately, pick up coffee and look slowly just like Sonia. This came to the notice of her mother Madhu Chopra who then scolded her and asked her to snap it out when she is returning home. Her mother even filmed her to show her how she actually behaved and she was embarrassed. The actor mentions that she was young at that time and was nervous. This was a big role and brought it home as she didn’t want to get it wrong. Priyanka mentioned she worked with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor who were big movie stars at that time.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has an amazing lineup of upcoming projects. Apart from Citadel, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 28th April, she has romantic drama Love Again releasing in May. She also has a Bollywood project in the pipeline. She will share a screen with and in 's Jee Le Zaraa. Recently, the actress announced Heads of State with John Cena and .