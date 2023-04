Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest stars in the world. The actress was crowned Miss World in 2000 and since then, she never looked back. Priyanka is soon going to feature in Citadel which is one of the most anticipated web series by the Russo Brothers. Priyanka Chopra has always been very articulate and clever with her answers in interviews. And it goes long way back. An old video from Miss World is going viral in which Priyanka was asked a few questions. Her response is winning hearts after all these years, yet again. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set internet on fire with London concert pics; 'Jealous' fans can't get over how smitten he is over the Citadel actress

Priyanka Chopra wins hearts with her interview at the Miss World pageant

Priyanka Chopra always grabs headlines in Entertainment News for one or the other reasons. And this time, an old interview of the actress is going viral online. In it, we see Priyanka being asked a couple of questions on the global stage. The 18-year-old Priyanka Chopra's response to every question is quite intelligent. When asked about the pressure of representing the country on the Miss World stage, Priyanka said that she works best under pressure and that if there was no pressure, there wouldn't have been expectations and without expectations, she wouldn't have any enthusiasm.

Priyanka was asked about will winning Miss World be a stepping stone and what would come next for her. Priyanka answers that it will be a stepping stone for sure and after winning, she will have the power to influence people's thoughts and minds and that she can do anything. Well, spoken really. Her answers are winning hearts and how!

Watch Priyanka Chopra's interview video here:

Priyanka Chopra wins hearts with her response at Miss World

Fans are going gaga over Priyanka Chopra's answers. They are bowled over by her intelligence and also confidence. The Jee Le Zaraa beauty's fans are all hearts for her in the interview. Check out some of the responses here:

Talking about the pageant, a couple of years ago, Priyanka Chopra dropped a memoir of her 20 years in the industry. She shared a snippet video of the same. In it, the video of Priyanka winning the crown moment was showcased. Priyanka’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra was with her and they recalled the moment. Priyanka’s mother shared a goofy memory saying that she spoke the stupidest thing after seeing her daughter win. Madhu Chopra asked her about her studies!