in her recent interaction with Vanity Fair had accepted that her film Mary Kom should have been done by someone from North East. The film was highly appreciated but received a lot of criticism over casting and Lin Laishwram an actor from Manipur too had slammed the actress for playing Mary Kom. And now she s hailing Priyanka Chopra for her acknowledgement on the same. In her statement Laishram hailed praises for Priyanka and said, " It's really gracious and brave of Priyanka to finally accept this and put it out there. My admiration for her has only grown immensely. Inclusivity I feel is very hard to understand unless you are excluded. With the OTT gaining prominence, it seems that merit and authenticity are slowly getting the due importance that they deserve. I'm very thankful for this welcome change and looking forward to good work coming our way."

Earlier in her interview with Free Press Journal she had said, " I admire Priyanka for her hard work, she really put in a lot of hours in order to look like Mary Kom but I always felt that casting is an important step in film. I believe in authenticity and inclusivity, so a girl from Manipur or the North East could have been surely cast to represent us. When it comes to playing an achiever from the Northeast, a non-North Eastern person is chosen as seen in Mary Kom. On the other hand, why not cast people from the Northeast also as normal Indians in all walks of life which we are".

Priyanka Chopra gained a lot of popularity for playing Mary Kom ad the actress has huge respect for the champion and she even had said that she grabbed the opportunity to lay her as she is an extremely greedy actor!