Priyanka Chopra wraps up the New York schedule of Quantico season 3 but she isn't coming to India yet

Priyanka Chopra, who was busy shooting round the clock for the third season of her American TV series, Quantico, has finally wrapped up the shoot. The actress took to her Instagram account to announce the wrap and also explained as to why she will be heading to Ireland next. Though PeeCee has wrapped the shooting of the third season, the unit is yet to shoot a few scenes in Ireland, hence the trip! After starting with Italy, New York, the season is being finally finished in Ireland. Priyanka's new season of the action drama sounds promising enough. The new season seems to have definitely raised the bar and we are waiting to catch the premiere on April 26.

Priyanka Chopra has been shooting rigorously for the new season, with only a few holiday breaks in between. With a completely new avatar, intense action scenes and a completely different plot, the makers of Quantico have left no stone unturned to make this season an instant hit with the viewers. While the TV series had a promising premise and had even got off to an intriguing start, it was still struggling with the ratings. In fact, rumours were rife that the show will be cancelled after its two-season run. However, Quantico was renewed for the third season. While this was happy news for all Priyanka Chopra and Quantico fans, there was a catch. Apparently, the new season will not have 23 episodes like the first two seasons. Instead, the third season will have a truncated run of just 13 episodes.

The good news here is that post the wrap of Quantico, there are chances that Priyanka Chopra will fly back to India and redirect her energies to Bollywood movies. Recently, in a Instagram video chat with Ranveer Singh, when the actor asked her to come back to India and work in more Bollywood films, she hinted saying that 'it's almost on the way.' We hope the actress has finalised her next movie outing and is waiting for the right time to announce it.

The third season of ABC’s Quantico will start from where the season 2 ended. While ABC had kept the story line of the new season under wraps till date, they recently released a synopsis and the official star cast of the same. And going by what we read, the plot has just intensified than before with the entry of a more ruthless enemy