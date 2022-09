Priyanka Chopra has branched out into Hollywood for some years now, and is probably the only Indian actor to make a mark in Hollywood after so many have unsuccessfully tried since decades. That being said, while Priyanka Chopra is regularly being cast in A-grade Hollywood movies in prominent roles, her film appearances haven't really set the industry on fire, truth be told. That's not to say they all haven't been commendable, just that she's grabbed more attention in Hollywood with either her interviews, appearances at various events or business models. Speaking of business models, Priyanka's Anomaly Hair Care is a big hits with her Bollywood costars back home. Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut to Sushmita Sen: 5 Bollywood actresses who got addicted to smoking in real life

Priyanka Chopra's beauty brand driving her global stocks

While Priyanka Chopra has become a big Hollywood brand, it isn't her movies alone, but also her smart business ventures that are upping her stocks, case in point being how her latest product is a big hit with Bollywood A-listers and their kin. Her Anomaly Hair Care is now one of the best-selling beauty products, with its shampoos and hair serums being purchased nineteen to a dozen. Also Read - Have Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi called it quits? Here's a look at the shortest-lived Bollywood affairs

Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood costars are her regular customers

In fact, a well-placed entertainment news source has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that several of Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood costars' families and other Bollywood bigwigs are regular customers of her products from Hrithik Roshan's mother, Aishwarya Rai and other ladies in Abhishek Bachchan's family to Sonali Bendre, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta among many others. They swear by her products so much that they've also left glowing reviews for them. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more: Unseen pictures of Bollywood divas from their dressing rooms that will leave you startled

Priyanka Chopra fans shower love on her

No sooner than PeeCee had earlier made the announcement about Anomaly, that her fans flooded the comments section with showers of praise. One user wrote: “I cannot explain how much i feel so proud of you my beautiful international superstar Cindrella. You always making India proud and always writing history i am so proud of you and I really love you so much,” while another commented: “You are Just an icon of beauty.” A third added, “I love this,” and so and and so forth...