Priyanka Chopra's cousin CONFIRMS it's a baby girl; says she always wanted to have lots of kids!

has become a happy parent today. She is enjoying the phase of motherhood and living the happiest moment of her life. On Friday night around 12 am, the actress shared the news on her Instagram post of becoming a parent through surrogacy, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)." Ever since the news of Priyanka Chopra becoming a parent is out, there have been lots of speculations around the gender of the baby. Many publications even reported that it's a baby girl.

And now Priyanka's cousin has confirmed the news that yes, it's a baby girl. In an interaction with India Today, Meera confirmed the news and said, " Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self. We are all very proud of her." One video of Priyanka is going viral where she accidentally revealed of having a daughter. Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 in the most dreamy way possible. Indeed we can't wait to see the little princess of the beautiful couple.