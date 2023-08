Actress Mannara Chopra has paired up with Tollywood hero Raj Tharun and has embarked on a new cinematic journey, teaming up with director AS Ravikumar Chowdary for an upcoming romantic action entertainer titled Tiragabadara Saami. The teaser launch for this film was orchestrated by the renowned producer Dil Raju. Also Read - Mannara Chopra goes gaga over sister Priyanka Chopra's performance in Bajirao Mastani

However, amidst the buzz surrounding the movie's teaser launch, an incident raised eyebrows and ignited controversy. During the launch event, director AS Ravikumar Chowdary took an unexpected and uncomfortable step by openly kissing actress Mannara Chopra in front of the media.

This unanticipated gesture left Mannara Chopra visibly taken aback, and her discomfort was palpable despite her attempt to conceal it with a nervous laugh. The incident has now gone viral on social media, with many condemning Ravikumar Chowdary's actions as distasteful and unprofessional.

Watch the video here:

Director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary caught everyone off guard by kissing actress Mannara Chopra during a public event. pic.twitter.com/hEVztYeEGA — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) August 28, 2023

Critics argue that such actions have no place in the professional realm and are merely an attempt to garner attention and generate hype for the film. The incident has ignited a debate on the boundaries of professional conduct within the entertainment industry.

Actress Mannara Chopra's feelings and perspective on this incident have also come into focus. It is essential to remember that consent and respect should be at the forefront of all interactions, especially within a professional setting. The incident has raised questions about the need for a respectful and safe working environment within the film industry.

As discussions on the incident continue, it remains to be seen how it will impact the film's promotion and public perception. It serves as a reminder that professionalism and ethical conduct should always be upheld within the entertainment industry. This is not the first time something like this has happened. Earlier too, many heroines faced embarrassment and felt uncomfortable due to these inappropriate and impromptu actions of their colleagues on stage.