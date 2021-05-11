Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra says she 'lost two very close cousins' to COVID-19 in the past 10 days

, cousin of , has lost two of her very close cousins to COVID-19 in the past 10 days. She is sad and angry and she has blamed the lack of medical infrastructure in the country for her cousins' deaths. She said that her first cousin failed to get an ICU bed for two days and the second one died after his oxygen levels dropped suddenly. They both were in their early 40's. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra says, 'I have not got any work because of her'

“I lost two very close cousins not because of Covid-19 but because the medical infrastructure has totally crumbled down. My first cousin couldn’t get an ICU bed in Bengaluru for almost two days, and the second one died after his oxygen dropped suddenly,” Meera told Hindustan Times. Also Read - NCB drug probe: Meera Chopra questions how CBD oil is freely available online if it is illegal

"It’s so sad and depressing that we couldn’t do anything to save them. I’m in a constant state of fear about what will happen next. Every life is just slipping out of our hands. You try till your utmost capacity, but still you lose them," she added. Also Read - Week That Was South: Vijay Deverakonda helps over 17000 middle-class families during lockdown, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to have a hush-hush wedding in temple

Meera feels a sense of helplessness and uselessness and a fear of losing her near and dear ones. She feels anger that government has failed to save the lives of their own people who are struggling to arrange oxygen, injections, medicines and beds in the hospital. She also pointed out that the lockdown, which was imposed last year, was to build medical infrastructure to deal with the pandemic. But everything has fallen short.

"Pregnant women are dying after delivering because of lack of oxygen. What life are we giving to this new born? The horrible stories I read on my Twitter feed. At times to keep my sanity, I feel I should be away from Twitter, but then I feel maybe I can help somebody by forwarding a message to a wider audience,” she said.

“I don’t even know what I’m feeling anymore. Two deaths in the last 10 days in the family has completely made me devoid of any hope,” she added.