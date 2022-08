has been giving her fans a visual treat by sharing her beloved daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' pictures online. However, she has kept her face hidden throughout and her fans too respect her privacy and never urge her to show her face as they know that the diva will do it, when the right time arrives. Until then she shares her moments and the fans love it too. Like just now she shared a picture of her daughter Malti along with her Choti Nani, and captioned it, " Love u, Choti Nani". Well, the picture shows that Malti will be a total replica of her mom as the desi girl fans can spot her wearing bangles and an anklet as every Indian girl child does. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and more: Do you know how much these divas charge for brand endorsements?

Priyanka Chopra is a pure desi and despite marrying Nick Jonas and staying in the USA after her wedding, she has kept herself connected with India and time and again her fans and loved ones have witnessed that. Priyanka even started a restaurant named 'Sona' that has Indian food for all the desi people who stay in the USA and otherwise. Well, she even launched her home brand but was massively slammed for its expensive price.

Many users claimed that the price of her home brand was ridiculously expensive. One user and commented, " Why does a napkin set cost more than the Lamps? $168 Napkins vs $98 Lamps? Maybe the lights from the lamps are set to dull by default so that the guests don't see how sh*t the $168 napkins look." Priyanka Chopra is right now enjoying her motherhood as she has got Malti in her life after a lot of prayers. Priyanka and Nick are one ideal couple and have overcome all the odds between them. They are ever affected by the judgements around them.