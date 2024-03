Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are right now in Mumbai but looks like the desi girl's heart is in Dubai. Why you ask? The actress dropped her throwback vacation pictures and videos on her Instagram account and one thing that has been winning hearts is the way Malti says 'Mama'. Priyanka Chopra asks her daughter Malti to say,' Bulgaria'. To which the little one says, 'Bulgaria, yaa Mama', and runs away to play with sand as they are on the beach. Also Read - Holi 2024: Best moments from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bachchans and others' Holi parties

Catch up on the latest Entertainment News updates now on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra calls daughter Malti Marie her fashion muse; reveals she loves dressing her up

Check out the throwback vacation pictures and videos of Priyanka Chopra along with hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Also Read - Isha Ambani poses with her bhabhis Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta in style at her Holi bash, netizens call them classy women

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai and the fans are in awe at how Nick Jonas has arrived in the city they were even seen attending a party hosted by Farhan Akhtar at his office. Priyanka arrived in India a few days ago along with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and the little one was a poser as she happily smiled at the shutterbugs who happily captured her in their cameras.

Recently in her interview Priyanka called Malti her muse, "My fashion muse at the moment is my daughter, I love dressing her up. I literally wake up every morning with a fit for her, like this will be her fit for the day and this will be her fit for the night and I will be in pajamas. I forget to dress myself." Indeed this is something that every mom should take an inspiration from the desi girl.

Watch the video of Priyanka Chopra arriving in India with daughter Malti

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is reportedly doing Jee Le Zara along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. And fans are hoping for the diva to make an announcement soon.