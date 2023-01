’s daughter Maltie Chopra Jonas’ first pictures has been leaked online and boy the little one looks exactly like her daddy Nick Jonas. Maltie is a carbon copy of dad Nick Jonas and you just cannot let your eyes off the little one. Maltie was seen attending the Hollywood Walk Of Fame event along with mommy Priyanka Chopra where Jonas Brothers were felicitated and all the eyes were on the little munchkin. Priyanka Chopra and Maltie were seen cheering for Nick and the other Jonas Brothers and everyone had their attention on Maltie and these pictures are big proof. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood divas who clicked glorious selfies in their closets and made everyone go oh-la-la [PICS HERE]

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's FIRST pictures OUT and she is a carbon copy of dad Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra holds daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in her arms as they walk and make their way to attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame event and this picture of the duo mother and daughters is simply AWWDORABLE.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is seen playing with her mommy Priyanka Chopra's glasses in this picture, all the cameras had their yes on the little star, while she is witnessing the proud moment of Nick Jonas being felicitated at Hollywood Walk Of Fame.