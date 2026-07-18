Priyanka Chopra’s first look for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi REVEALED, fans are in love

Discover all about actress Priyanka Chopra's first look for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. Read ahead to know what fans are saying about PC's bold look for this upcoming movie below.

Priyanka Chopra’s first look for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi REVEALED, fans are in love

Fans have been eagerly waiting for SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie, Varanasi, to hit theatres. Till we wait for the movie’s release date to get closer, the makers of the film have given us more details about the movie. The actors who will be headlining this Rajamouli movie are Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Rudhra. On Juky 18, 2026, it is Varanasi’s lead actress, Priyanka Chopra’s birthday. To make this day more special, the makers have decided to unveil Priyanka’s look for her birthday.

The new photos, which reveal Priyanka Chopra’s first look for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, have gone viral on social media. We get to see a glimpse of Chopra in a fierce avatar as she plays the character of Mandakini in the SS Rajamouli-directed epic. Let’s dive in to learn more about Priyanka Chopra’s first look for Varanasi and what fans are saying here.

Priyanka Chopra’s first look for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi revealed

For 2026, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ birthday celebrations were double the dose of fun as new photos of her playing Mandakini in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi have been revealed. The creators shared two photos of Priyanka as Mandakini. These photos were posted on Instagram by the makers with the caption, “To more adventures…. more discoveries... and journeys across every horizon ♥️♥️”

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In the first photo of Priyanka, we see her in a new bold, fierce avatar. Seeing this photo and new look for PC, many were reminded of her Don days when she played the character of Roma Bhagat, or as Don called her, ‘jungli billi’. Priyanka is seen dressed in a dramatic black corset-style ensemble with sheer, full sleeves. Her hair is made into a tousled updo, with loose strands of hair framing her face. PC’s piercing gaze, smoky eye makeup, and emerald statement earrings take the spotlight in the poster.

While the first photo was an intense look, the second one shows Priyanka’s character being happy and playful, quite the opposite of the other picture. She is wearing a white crop top layered with an oversized beige shirt and black cargo pants. PC is seen mid-air with her arms spread wide, and a radiant smile spreads across her face. The picture is set against a backdrop of rolling mountains and an open grassland dotted with zebras and giraffes.

About SS Rajamouli's Varanasi

Ever since this movie was announced, SS Rajamouli's Varanasi has fans waiting to catch this epic action adventure. It is slated to hit theatres next year on April 7, 2027.

According to media reports, Priyanka’s character Mandakini is described as a fierce, globetrotting character who is strong, vulnerable and unforgettable in equal measure. What makes this movie more special is that it marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after many years. Her last theatrical Indian film was The Sky Is Pink in 2019.

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