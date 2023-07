Actress Priyanka Chopra has recently brought immense joy to one of her friends, stuntwoman Anisha Tee Gibbs, through a heartfelt and generous gesture. The Citadel actress invited her to the Beyonce concert in London when Anisha revealed that she had mistakenly bought fake tickets for the concert. Priyanka was right there for her friends and made her day by inviting her friends with her. Anisha took to social media and expressed her gratitude for giving her the invitation. Also Read - Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and more actresses who shared casting couch experience

PeeCee's heartfelt gesture towards a friend

Priyanka Chopra has always been known for her generosity and kindness when it comes to her friends and family. After Anisha bought counterfeit tickets for the highly anticipated Beyonce concert in London, PeeCee came to her rescue and took her to the VIP box. Thanking the Baywatch actress, Anisha penned a long note on her social media and shared pictures of the concert. In a series of pictures and videos, Anisha was seen enjoying her time at the concert with Priyanka and Madhu Chopra.

She captioned the post, "Did I mention I went to go see @beyonce in London!? Well, I attempted to buy a ticket to go see Beyonce and long story short… I purchased a fake ticket!!!) SMH!!! I told this story to @priyankachopra and two days later and she invited me to go see Beyoncé with her! I would just like to say thank you so much again! Hanging out in Jay Z VIP BOX and getting the ultimate Beyoncé experience was breathtaking! And being able to see some of my friends perform was amazing! @amarimonster @konkrete #beyonce #jayz #london #uk #renaissanceworldtour #dance #love #music #neeshnation #grateful."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANISHA TEE GIBBS (@neeshnation)

Fans react

Seeing the heartfelt gesture of the actress, people went to the comment section and praised PeeCee. One of the users wrote, "@priyankachopra that’s what I’m talking about- coming thru for your friends!!!" Another person commented, "That’s a great ending to that story" Another one wrote, "She is literally the best"

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

On the work front, PeeCee was last seen in Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The show received a great response from the audience, and Amazon Prime has already renewed the show for the second season. Apart from that, she also had Head of State in her pipeline alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.