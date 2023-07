Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming film, Heads of State, has come under scrutiny after the screen actors guild went on strike. It is reported that amid this strike, none of the Hollywood actors can continue to work and will not be allowed to do any kind of shoot. The strike was announced by the Screen Actors Guild after it failed to reach a new labour agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios including Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. Meanwhile, talking about Priyanka Chopra, who is also a member of SAG-AFTRA, she will not be able to film for any movie or TV project in any part of the world until a new deal between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP can be reached and the actors strike might end. Heads of State also casts John Cena in a leading role. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra shares Top 12 rules to become the best version of yourself

There is a prediction that the strike might continue until the end of September. It is also said that the walkout by the actors would stop all production of the film and scripted television shows in the United States, except for independent productions that are not covered by labour contracts with unions.

It is also said that streaming services like Netflix and Amazon.com Inc.'s Prime Video will continue to supply local language shows made in places such as Korea and India, but in Hollywood, the production has been reportedly halted. Now it will be interesting to see when the strike will lift and the actors will continue their work, but till then it's a total shutdown, and it is the first time in the industry in 63 years that Hollywood is witnessing such a big strike.