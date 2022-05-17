Priyanka Chopra's hubby Nick Jonas talks about daughter Malti for the first time; says, 'Life is beautiful, she is a gift'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl through surrogacy and ever since her birth they have been keeping their little daughter Malti Chopra Jonas away from the media glare. Priyanka and Nick don't talk much about their little one. However, this is the first time when Nik Jonas has finally opened up about life after their daughter. In an interaction, he was asked about the little princess of the house. To which he said, " Life is beautiful. She's a gift and we're just so blessed that she is back. It's a huge family now, my brothers got kids, and Jonas' family keeps growing." Also Read - Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday Special: Actress gears up for the release of Janhit Mein Jaari; here’s a look at her journey in Bollywood

The songwriter and musician even expressed how his parents are happy to be grandparents of our granddaughters including his brother's kids, " My parents are thrilled- grandparents of now four beautiful granddaughters."

While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas faced a lot of tough times during the birth of their little one as she was in the hospital in NICU for more than 100 days. Talking about it on Mother's Day Priyanka took to her Instagram and wrote, " On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

In the post, Priyanka even called her baby a badass baby and said how much they love her, " Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bad**. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you". While Nick is damn proud of his wifey and actress Priyanka Chopra and called her the incredible mother already.

On the professional front, Priyanka will be seen in the Bollywood film Jee Lee Zaraa.