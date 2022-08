Priyanka Chopra is married to the man of her life Nick Jonas. Their relationship and camaraderie is something that their fans are in awe of and desire to have one. Well, before marrying Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas was in a relationship with the singing sensation of Hollywood Selena Gomez. And in her recent interaction, the American singer was asked how gay is Nick Jonas as he is called a gay character in Scream Queens and Kingdom and there are certain sections of his fans who want him to be gay in real life too questioned the interviewer. Selena gave the interviewer the most bizarre reaction and said, " Zero. I dated him". The crowd cheered for the girl. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti is a replica of mom and desi girl like just her [View Pic]

Nick and Selena dated for one year and it is reported that they couple an item and weren't very serious in their relationship. Their relationship started in 2008 and lasted till 2009. The reason behind Nick and Selena's separation is best known to them After his break up with Selena, Nick fell in love with the desi girl Priyanka Chopra and got married within a year of their relationship. Their love affair was the hottest topic of tinsel town. And later the couple faced a lot of criticism online due to their age difference as PeeCee is 10 years older than Nick.

Nick Jonas is one of the most desirable men and he left his fans heartbroken. Nick and Priyanka Chopra's relationship came as a surprise to their fans and their marriage was one of the most celebrated and lavish weddings. It was a three-day affair combined with both Christian and Hindu marriage that took place in Jodhpur, Priyanka wore a Ralph Lauren gown and 75-foot veil. The couple welcomed their first child through surrogacy and named her Maltie Marie Chopra. Priyanka and Nick often send their fans into a meltdown by sharing their lovey-dovey pictures online.