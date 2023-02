Our Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is truly one force to reckon with. She is a UNICEF's goodwill ambassador and is living up to her name and how! Recently, The Sky Is Pink beauty attended the Jonas Brothers' concert. She was also joined by Sophie Turner who had accompanied PC to watch the boys, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas perform. And at the concert, her gesture towards a cancer patient and a fan become the talk of the town. Priyanka Chopra's gold-hearted gesture will make you feel proud as a fan. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops yet another adorable picture with daughter Maltie Marie that will make your day [VIEW HERE]

Priyank Chopra's kind gesture towards a cancer patient at Jonas Brother's concert is all hearts

So, the Jonas Brothers' concert has been the talk of the town. Pictures and videos from the concert have been going viral in Entertainment News as well. A fan who was attending a concert with her mom has shared deets about meeting Priyanka. The fan had booked the ticket for her mom who is a big fan of the Jonas Brothers. Her mom is a cancer patient and has been going to chemo and had a bald head. When Priyanka joined the concert she saw them. While she moved on to her seat, after a while some staff members asked them to come to the forefront in the VIP section to watch the concert.

That's not all, Priyanka Chopra also went ahead and introduced herself. She made them feel comfortable and also got them merchs as well. Later, they learned that Priyanka went beyond her way to get the merch. While leaving, Priyanka went back to them to give the merchs and chatted a little. Her gesture is winning hearts and her fans are feeling more proud than ever. Check out the fans' tweet here:

So, I knew the @jonasbrothers concert would be awesome. And it was. What I did not expect was that I would get to meet Priyanka Chopra Jonas and have a night I will never forget, and am so grateful for. So it’s STORY TIME. Thank you @priyankachopra! ? pic.twitter.com/VFUspo7G93 — lisa dawn (@itslisae) February 19, 2023

The fan mentioned Priyanka losing her father to cancer could relate to her and her mother's situation. Another fan corroborated the story who was right behind them. Other fans who came across this story were all emotional and touched by Priyanka's gesture. Priyanka is truly a Queen!