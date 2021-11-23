Last evening, fans got a shock after Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped both her surnames from her bio on Instagram. Fans started speculating if the couple were headed for a divorce after three years of absolute marital bliss. Her mom, Madhu Chopra was quick to dismiss the rumours as rubbish. She told people not to spread such rumours furthermore. The actress' friend also said that it was not true. Anyways, if you are still stressed about the same then Priyanka Chopra has herself decided to end the rumours in her own style. Nick Jonas posted a pic of his lifting up weights in the gym. We can see his huge biceps. Priyanka Chopra commented, "Damn! I just died in your arms...." This should end all speculation. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Priyanka Chopra sparks divorce rumours with Nick Jonas; Mukesh Khanna calls Kangana Ranaut 'Chaaplus' and more

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast is now on Netflix. This could be the reason why Priyanka dropped both her surnames from her bio. Maybe, she has a fun cameo on the show. The couple celebrated their first Diwali in their new home with a lot of fanfare. We saw Nick doing the puja of Goddess Lakshmi with the actress. They had friends over for a party. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra sparks divorce rumours with Nick Jonas as she drops 'Jonas' from her bio; Twitter explodes with nasty memes – check tweets

Priyanka Chopra's character poster from The Matrix Resurrections is now out. The movie is coming out on December 22, 2021. The movie is directed by Lana Wachowski. It also stars Keanu Reeves, Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick and others. Priyanka Chopra also has Citadel in her kitty. It is a spy thriller made by the Russo Brothers for Amazon. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas heading for divorce? Actress’ close friend reveals the truth [Exclusive]

Fans got worried, and it is understandable as the split of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya is still fresh in their minds. It had also started with her dropping her surnames on bio. Anyways, it looks like love and happiness is very much reigning in Priyanka Chopra's marital life.