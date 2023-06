sashayed her way into our hearts as she attended the Bulgari hotel launch in Rome on June 8. Our ‘desi’ girl made sure to put her best fashion foot forward for the event, leaving us gushing already with her snow-white-inspired look. Videos of PeeCee with Hollywood beauty Zendaya are doing the rounds on the Internet. But, we were eagerly waiting for Priyanka to drop some solo pictures of herself on social media. Seems like she has finally granted our wish. Also Read - Malaika Arora to Shefali Jariwala: Stars trolled for sharing pics that should've remained in the 'private folder' as per fans

Priyanka Chopra in a white gown for Bulgari Hotel opening

To make our Friday merrier, Priyanka shared a streak of pictures on Instagram, enticing us with her all-white look. “Congratulations to my Bulgari family on the inauguration of Bulgari hotels in Rome,” she captioned her post. The B-town diva slipped into an ethereal white gown from the shelves of Italian designer Giambattista Valli. Priyanka looked no less than a Goddess on Earth, in the ensemble, having a risque, plunging V-cut neckline and a trailing rain at the bottom with a thigh-high slit. But, it was those furry, feather-trim sleeves that really caught our attention. Also Read - KGF director to bring together Priyanka Chopra and Jr NTR for an action magnum opus?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra's 600-Carat Emerald Necklace

Priyanka accessorised her look with a large emerald-green necklace, embellished with green beads all over. PeeCee sported a sleek and stylish pigtails hairdo for the event, leaving most of her brunette tresses open. Bronzed cheeks, a shade of burgundy lipstick, and long lashes highlighted the actress’s bold makeup. She rounded off her angelic look, with sheer white peep-toe heels. Priyanka definitely made all the heads turn, striking some appealing poses for the clicks, against the background of Rome. Priyanka was roped in as the brand ambassador of Bulgari in 2021. Other ambassadors of the luxurious jewellery brand include Zendaya and . Also Read - Priyanka Chopra has the time of her life at Beyonce's London concert; shares candid pictures

Trending Now

Nick Jonas Loves Priyanka Chopra’s OOTD

Soon after the pictures surfaced on the Internet, Priyanka’s admirers left no stone unturned in heaping the diva with praise. While one user wrote, “QUEEN is serving” another quipped, “There she goes again…:” “It’s like she doesn’t age. Exactly the way I saw her in the movie and that’s almost 20 years ago,” came another lovely remark.

Priyanka’s husband and singer-songwriter Nick Jonas was left speechless at his wife’s style statement. He just added two heart-eye emojis, admiring Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra's Work Slate

Priyanka will next be seen in director 's Jee Le Zaraa, touted to be a girls’ road trip movie. It also stars and .