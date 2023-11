Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a match made in heaven. Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in one of the most lavish weddings in India. Her rendezvous with the American singer looked just like that and nothing serious. But it was and now they make for a beautiful family. And like every mom Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also a little hesitant before the marriage. Madhu Chopra has opened up about her life with Priyanka... Also Read - Parineeti Chopra shares unseen pics with husband Raghav Chadha on his birthday; calls him the 'best gift' from God

Madhu Chopra talks about being apprehensive about Nick Jonas

Madhu Chopra told an entertainment news portal that she was apprehensive because if Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas, she would be so far away from her. However, she understood that they could always reach each other in 15 hours. Further, Madhu reveals that she and the family liked Nick Jonas immediately. She reveals that she had a nice long discussion with Nick alone. She wanted to know him as a person and wanted to see what kind of person he was. And after chatting with Nick Jonas, she realised that Nick was the right person for her daughter. "He was what I wanted for Priyanka," Madhu told Bollywood Hungama.

Madhu Chopra reveals making parental mistakes

Priyanka Chopra's mother reveals that Priyanka was very close to her father. Madhu didn't spend much time with Priyanka. She says she often regrets taking some steps in her life. When Priyanka was four or five years old, she snapped at her father. Madhu was taken aback and she realised, Priyanka was using the same words as Madhu used on her. And it made her doubt her parenting. She started doubting her parenting and felt she wasn't doing it right. That's not it, Madhu reveals when Priyanka was seven, she put her in a boarding school. She did not even get her husband's approval or without the family's approval. Madhu did not even counsel Priyanka before she got her in the boarding school. However, neither of her kids accused her of abandoning them.

Madhu Chopra also talked about how Priyanka might be suffering from PTSD. The actress always faced colourism. Madhu talked about how Priyanka's father was the only one who wasn't fair, the rest of the was all gora-chitta.