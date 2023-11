Priyanka Chopra is adored by many as the desi girl. The whole of India is proud of what she has achieved abroad as a Bollywood star. She is also one of the most discussed Bollywood stars on platforms like Reddit. An old video of the actress has resurfaced and people are wondering why her PR team did not advice her better. The video has been described as cringe comedy and netizens feel Priyanka Chopra does not excel in the same. It looks like she did it for her shoot with Life Magazine. Fans will remember that she shot for the same in a dazzling Sabyasachi saree and showed off her toned back. Take a look at the video here... Also Read - Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan to Animal hero Ranbir Kapoor: Meet the body doubles of your favourite stars

Netizens on Reddit troll Priyanka Chopra

People on social media are wondering why Priyanka Chopra did it in the first place. A person commented, "Who asked her to do this and why?!! We don't need tips from any celebrities...we have our own problems to figure out," while another said, "She is soooo cringy with that fake overconfidence." Others wondered if people shooting the same were high or what. A netizen wrote, "CRINGE! Just like running your nails across a blackboard. I wonder why has she chosen all stereotypes for a brown person she could find." Also Read - Alia Bhatt slays the braless trend; a look at other Bollywood beauties who aced the same

Upcoming projects of Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is reportedly all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with Krrish 4. The makers have planned to reach out to her team. The pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra is one of the best as per Bollywood fans. She is also doing a movie with Idris Elba, Heads Of State. The shoot had started in London but it ended due to the strike in Hollywood. Priyanka Chopra was also supposed to be on Jee Le Zara but it is reported that she has opted out of the same. Also Read - Don 3: Sobhita Dhulipala reacts to doing Ranveer Singh’s film?