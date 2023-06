Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas, have taken a hiatus from their respective work commitments, spending the summers in the UK. The couple is accompanied by their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and Nick’s mother Denise also joined them, alongside PeeCee’s friend Tamanna and her family. On June 25, Tamanna’s husband, Sudeep Dutt, dropped a video montage of the “Summer of 2023” featuring all the vacationers. But, it was Malti’s adorable moments captured on the camera that stole our hearts. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra kicks off her birthday vacation in style - view pics

Priyanka Chopra’s UK vacation with family and friends

“Summer of 2023” read the caption of the video. In the picture compilation embedded within the video, Priyanka was seen with all smiles, carrying little Malti and her friend, Tamanna’s son in her arms. The actress was dressed in a green co-ord set, while Malti looked cute in a bright yellow frock. Madhu Chopra also made an appearance in the photo behind PeeCee. Also Read - Who is Priyanka Chopra on a vacation with?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudeep Dutt (@sudeepdutt)



Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie’s pictures

The following picture captured Priyanka, along with her mother, and friend, standing on a pavement with the two kids. Priyanka Chopra exuded the perfect blend of boss lady and cool mum vibes, as she carried Malti in her arms in the next click. She sported an uber-cool white cap and wore a simple white shirt, with rolled-up sleeves and light-brown joggers. Malti made us go aww, dressed in a printed frock with a bow on her head.

Trending Now

From enjoying sunny cruise rides to Priyanka Chopra reading a Pepa Pig book to Malti and Tamanna’s son, the actress appeared to have the time of her life at the destination with her close ones. We also spotted a blink-and-you-miss glimpse of Priyanka sharing a romantic moment with Nick Jonas on the flight. Priyanka had her arms wrapped around her partner, while Nick held her wife’s hand affectionately.

Fans react to Priyanka Chopra’s summer vacation snaps

Fans poured their hearts into the comments, admiring the pictures with lovely comments like, “Adorable”, “cute”, and “sweet.” “Looks like a fun summer. Nice pics!” reacted a user. “Summertime Funtime” quipped another. Others went all hearts in the comments.

Priyanka Chopra film timeline

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a couple of films in her kitty. She has been roped in for director-actor Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She is also a part of a Hollywood project, titled Heads Of State. Helmed by Ilya Naishuller, the action comedy also stars John Cena and Idris Elba.