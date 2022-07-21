Priyanka Chopra's UNSEEN picture with daughter Malti Marie Jonas from her birthday bash is UNMISSABLE

Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebration was a family affair. Nick Jonas, Mama Jonas, Papa Jonas, Madhu Chopra and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas alongside their friends and more family members jetted off to Mexico's Cabo San Lucas, a resort city. Nick Jonas had shared a couple of pictures on Priyanka Chopra's birthday on the 18th of July. And now, more pictures have surfaced from PeeCee's birthday celebrations and it includes their cute little daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and more Bollywood stars who were bullied in school; here's how they coped

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Maltie Marie makes an appearance

A picture has been going viral on Instagram, which has been shared by Priyanka Chopra's friend Tamanna Dutt. The first picture is a selfie of Priyanka with Tamanna. The second picture is from the birthday celebrations and the gorgeous actress is seen holding her little one while posing for a photo. Of course, the face of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas has been hidden. But we still get a glimpse of the munchkin. She is seen in a salmon-coloured dress. Her cute chubby cheeks are visible too. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra is seen in a strapless red dress. The third picture is of Tamanna, her child and PeeCee on a trip. Check out the picture here: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and more Bollywood celebs and their BIGGEST FEARS [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamanna Dutt (@tam2cul)

Also Read - Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Kapoor and more celebrity couples who kept romance and PDA alive after having kids

Advertisement

Nick Jonas dances with Madhu Chopra

Another video is going viral wherein the saas and the damaad, that is, Madhu Chopra and Nick Jonas are seen grooving to the Mexican music. The singing group is seen entertaining the guests at the villa with a scenic view. In the video, we also spot Nick's parents - Denise Miller Jonas, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, Natasha Poonawalla and more of Priyanka and Nick's friends. Fans are loving the family get-together that is happening on Priyanka's special day. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi ? (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra's birthday; Nick Jonas' special wish

Nick Jonas seems to have whisked off Priyanka Chopra and their whole family along with the friends to Mexico’s Cabo San Lucas. When Nick dropped the pictures a couple of days ago, they were so loved up. Nick and Priyanka were seen kissing each other. There’s another a picture of them watching the fireworks under the starry sky. "Happiest birthday to my (red heart emoticon) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra," he wrote.