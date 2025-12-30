Priyanka Gandhi’s son Raihan Vadra gets engaged to his longtime girlfriend...

Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra proposed to his longtime girlfriend. He is all set to get officially engaged to the love of his life on this date. Read on.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s son Raihan Vadra got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Aviva Baig. The 25-year-old proposed to his love of life, his girlfriend for 7 years, on December 29 in the presence of the families. As per a report by NDTV, Baig also said yes to his proposal. After the approval of both the families, the official engagement ceremony is expected to be in Ranthambore in Rajasthan on December 31. The reports also believe that the wedding is likely to happen in a few months. Aviva Baig is from Delhi and her parents, Imran and Nandta Baig, are a businessman and an interior designer, respectively.

If reports are to be believed, Priyanka Gandhi and Nandita Baig are old friends. The reports also claim that Nandita Baig also helped in designing the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhavan. The two families have been close for years. Raihan and Aviva also went to the same school.

Who is Raihan Vadra?

Raihan has studied at Doon School in Dehradun. It is the same school where Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi studied. For the further studies, he moved to London’s School of Oriental and African Studies for his education in politics. Notably, Raihan is a visual artist, who has been capturing the world through his lenses since the time he was ten. He has done wildlife, street, and commercial photography. In 2021, he debuted with his first solo exhibition, Dark Perception, at Bikaner House in New Delhi. It explores the theme of imaginative freedom. The exhibition mind his experiences with his light, space and time after he suffered an eye injury during a school cricket match in 2017.

Raihan Vadra told NDTV, “I started to do a lot of black and white shoots after my eye accident; the perception of how one perceive things and using the concept of darkness to seek light.”

Photography has been Raihan’s childhood passion, which was encouraged by his mother. Even his grandfather, Rajiv Gandhi also loved photography and junior Vadra studied his works.

About Aviva Baig

Aviva completed her early schooling at Modern School in Delhi. Later, she earned a degree in Media Communication and Journalism from OP Jindal Global University. Aviva is now an interior designer, following the footsteps of her mother. She is also a photographer and producer, as per her Instagram bio reads. She wants to raise awareness about social issues and bring positive change to society through photography. She has also shown her art in several exhibitions including You Miss This (India Art Fair, 2023) and The Illusory World (2019).

